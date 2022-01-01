Dell Vostro 5625 vs Vostro 5510 52 out of 100 VS 49 out of 100 Dell Vostro 5625 Dell Vostro 5510

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H GPU - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5510 Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.3 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches 356.06 x 228.82 x 14.6-17.99 mm

14.02 x 9.01 x 0.57-0.71 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vostro 5625 250 nits Vostro 5510 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i5 11320H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11390H Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Vostro 5510 1414 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Vostro 5510 4704 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Vostro 5510 1390 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 5625 n/a Vostro 5510 5421

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Vostro 5625 2.822 TFLOPS Vostro 5510 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

