Dell Vostro 5625 vs Vostro 5620

52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5620
Dell Vostro 5625
Dell Vostro 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 54 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 5625 and Vostro 5620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5620
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 5625
vs
Vostro 5620

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Vostro 5625
250 nits
Vostro 5620
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Vostro 5625 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Vostro 5620
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

