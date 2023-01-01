Dell Vostro 5630 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5630
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 100 against 54 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-17.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.71 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|43.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|504000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|35 ms
|63 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1644
1973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7199
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +101%
14471
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 5630 +6%
1709
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7362
14597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|76
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|86.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
- Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
- Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
