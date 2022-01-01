You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1664 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.4 vs 139.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~82% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 990:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 50% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 16 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Vostro 7620 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 65 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Vostro 7620 +105% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.