Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (100.1 vs 139.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 990:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 50% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time 16 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Vostro 7620 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 130 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Vostro 7620 +136% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.