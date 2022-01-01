You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 3456 x 2234 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.1 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 990:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 50% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time 16 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Vostro 7620 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 130 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 65 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance Vostro 7620 +18% 6.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.