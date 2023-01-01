You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs) Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~69.1% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 50% 100% Response time 16 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Vostro 7620 300 nits Alienware m15 R7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Vostro 7620 6.14 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R7 +42% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Alienware m15 R7: - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.