Dell Vostro 7620 vs Alienware m15 R7

58 out of 100
Dell Vostro 7620
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R7
Dell Vostro 7620
Dell Alienware m15 R7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 7620 and Alienware m15 R7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 7620
vs
Alienware m15 R7

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches		 356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 53.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 50% 100%
Response time 16 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 7620
300 nits
Alienware m15 R7
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 130 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620
10520
Alienware m15 R7 +19%
12495
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620
13366
Alienware m15 R7 +25%
16728
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Vostro 7620
6.14 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R7 +42%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m15 R7:
    - Thunderbolt 4 is available on models with RTX™ 3060, 3070 Ti, or 3080 Ti.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

