Dell Vostro 7620 vs G15 5525
Review
Performance
System and application performance
79
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
63
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
81
53
NanoReview Score
60
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
|357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|990:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|50%
|-
|Response time
|16 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|13.2 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|130 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 7620 +8%
1665
1546
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620 +21%
10520
8689
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 7620 +11%
1754
1579
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620 +14%
12594
11006
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|90 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1237 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Waves MaxxAudio Pro
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
