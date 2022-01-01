Dell Vostro 7620 vs Latitude 7430 60 out of 100 VS 51 out of 100 Dell Vostro 7620 Dell Latitude 7430

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620 Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (104 vs 139.3 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 3072 x 1920 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 990:1 - sRGB color space 50% 100% Response time 16 ms - Max. brightness Vostro 7620 300 nits Latitude 7430 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 13.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vostro 7620 +6% 1665 Latitude 7430 1575 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vostro 7620 +76% 10520 Latitude 7430 5984 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Vostro 7620 +21% 1754 Latitude 7430 1445 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Vostro 7620 +152% 12594 Latitude 7430 4997

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 65 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Vostro 7620 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x4W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

