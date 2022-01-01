Home > Laptop comparison > Vostro 7620 or Precision 5570 – what's better?

Dell Vostro 7620 vs Precision 5570

60 out of 100
Dell Vostro 7620
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5570
Dell Vostro 7620
Dell Precision 5570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Vostro 7620 and Precision 5570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 7620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vostro 7620
vs
Precision 5570

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 356.78 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches
Area 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~89%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 990:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 50% 100%
Response time 16 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Vostro 7620
300 nits
Precision 5570 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vostro 7620 +7%
1665
Precision 5570
1556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620 +32%
10520
Precision 5570
7959
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vostro 7620 +6%
1754
Precision 5570
1660
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vostro 7620
12594
Precision 5570 +3%
12922

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1237 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Vostro 7620 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS
Precision 5570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 40 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Waves MaxxAudio Pro Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
