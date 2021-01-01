Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or Swift X (2021) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Acer Swift X (2021)

52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
58 out of 100
Acer Swift X (2021)
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Acer Swift X (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Acer Swift X (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 59 against 52 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
Swift X (2021)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~78.5%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +11%
1238
Swift X (2021)
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2460
Swift X (2021) +136%
5802
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +10%
1341
Swift X (2021)
1222
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2436
Swift X (2021) +258%
8716

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS
Swift X (2021) +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9305 and XPS 13 9310
2. XPS 13 9305 and ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
3. XPS 13 9305 and VivoBook S13 S333
4. XPS 13 9305 and ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
5. XPS 13 9305 and Inspiron 13 7306
6. Swift X (2021) and Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
7. Swift X (2021) and Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский