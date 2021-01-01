Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)

Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
Dell XPS 13 9305
Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (93.1 vs 118.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) 325 mm (12.8 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 236 mm (9.29 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~70.4%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

