52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~75.8%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 4267 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

