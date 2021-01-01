Dell XPS 13 9305 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-361% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 76 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|180 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1285
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2384
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +198%
7103
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
961
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|4267 MHz
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
