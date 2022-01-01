Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (93.1 vs 112.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 228-311% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
- 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm
12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|725 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|30 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|90 / 120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1210
1363
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2464
6113
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1341
1376
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
10127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|4.32 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
