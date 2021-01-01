Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (93.1 vs 127.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~81.7%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2523
VivoBook S15 S532 +100%
5048

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S532 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

