Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

48 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
Dell XPS 13 9305
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 107.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches		 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~81.9%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 30 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3271-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs XPS 13 9305
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
3. ASUS VivoBook S13 S333 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
4. ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
5. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 vs XPS 13 9305
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
10. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UN5401, AMD) vs Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) and Dell XPS 13 9305 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский