You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 107.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 75 against 52 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~82.2% Side bezels 3.8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 166 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 30 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9305 400 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 75 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 4x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3271-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.