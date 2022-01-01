Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (93.1 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 75 against 52 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Blue, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|30 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|12
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2471
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +193%
7249
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1341
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +184%
6929
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
