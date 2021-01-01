Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93.1 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +15%
1252
ZenBook 14 UM425
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2489
ZenBook 14 UM425 +128%
5663

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

