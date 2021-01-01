Dell XPS 13 9305 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
96
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (93.1 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 100 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +15%
1252
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
ZenBook 14 UM425 +128%
5663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1