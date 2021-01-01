Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3300 x 2200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93.1 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 72% sharper screen – 285 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 302 mm (11.89 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~83.9%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2489
ZenBook S UX393 +46%
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
2. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
3. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 13 9305
4. ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 UX363 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
7. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
9. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Dell XPS 13 9305 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский