Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Inspiron 13 7306
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
96
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 31% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +11%
1252
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Inspiron 13 7306 +62%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
