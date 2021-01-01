Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 52 against 40 watt-hours
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (93.1 vs 112.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
|Width
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|50%
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +1%
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +1%
2549
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1