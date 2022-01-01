You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2240 x 1400 Battery 52 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (93.1 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~79.6% Side bezels 3.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2240 x 1400 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 30 ms 28 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9305 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40 GPU performance XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +590% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 4x2 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3271-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.