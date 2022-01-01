Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or Latitude 5431 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Latitude 5431

48 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5431
Dell XPS 13 9305
Dell Latitude 5431
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Latitude 5431 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93.1 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 64 against 52 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
Latitude 5431

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~79.3%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9305 +82%
400 nits
Latitude 5431
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305
1210
Latitude 5431 +26%
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2464
Latitude 5431 +181%
6916
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 5431 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 4x2 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3271-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

