Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Latitude 7320
Dell XPS 13 9305
Dell Latitude 7320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
97
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|306.5 x 199.5 x 16.4 mm
12.07 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|232 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Latitude 7320 +4%
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2460
Latitude 7320 +72%
4237
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +1%
1341
1333
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2436
Latitude 7320 +102%
4916
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
