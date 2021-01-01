Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9305 or Latitude 7320 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Latitude 7320

52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
VS
54 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7320
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Dell Latitude 7320
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9305 and Latitude 7320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9305
vs
Latitude 7320

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches		 306.5 x 199.5 x 16.4 mm
12.07 x 7.85 x 0.65 inches
Area 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.1% ~79.7%
Side bezels 3.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9305
n/a
Latitude 7320
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 232 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305
1238
Latitude 7320 +4%
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2460
Latitude 7320 +72%
4237
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9305 +1%
1341
Latitude 7320
1333
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9305
2436
Latitude 7320 +102%
4916

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 7320 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

