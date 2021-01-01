Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Vostro 14 3400
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Dell Vostro 14 3400
From $710
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
96
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93.1 vs 121.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 3400
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|302 mm (11.89 inches)
|328 mm (12.91 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|239.5 mm (9.43 inches)
|Thickness
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|18.1-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|Area
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|786 cm2 (121.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.1%
|~68.8%
|Side bezels
|3.8 mm
|9.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|16 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
