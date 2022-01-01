Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (95.3 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 41.5 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +50%
450 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.7 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7)
4. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and HP Pavilion 15
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский