Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Apple MacBook Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 304 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 212 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~79.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1238:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13%
450 nits
MacBook Air (2019)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 30 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 384 192
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

