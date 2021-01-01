Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1244
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2271
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +230%
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +17%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +127%
2122
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
