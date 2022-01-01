Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~82%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.7 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Dell Latitude 7420 (2-in-1)
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 OLED UX371
4. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский