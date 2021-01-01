Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (95.3 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Can run popular games at about 155-211% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 226 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

