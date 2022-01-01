You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.3 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Can run popular games at about 691-943% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 5.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 41.5 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 71.7% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 97.4% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 450 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 64 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +1257% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 80.7 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.