Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95.3 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 691-943% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 41.5 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 71.7% 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 97.4%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 64
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +1257%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.7 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
