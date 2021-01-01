Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
From $900
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (95.3 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
