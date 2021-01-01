Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
From $800
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.3 vs 127.2 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1188
VivoBook S15 S532 +13%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2511
VivoBook S15 S532 +74%
4367
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
VivoBook S15 S532 +100%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
