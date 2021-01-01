Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.3 vs 103.8 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 100 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +15%
1252
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
ZenBook 14 UM425 +128%
5663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
