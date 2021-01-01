Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +50%
450 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.6 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

