Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.3 vs 106.6 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~82.6% Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13% 450 nits ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.