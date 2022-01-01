You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.3 vs 130.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS

Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours

Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~79.7% Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99% - Adobe RGB profile 71.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% - Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 450 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +22% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 45 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +757% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

