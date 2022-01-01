Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (95.3 vs 130.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS
  • Around 5.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~79.7%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 45 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +757%
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 80.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

