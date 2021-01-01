Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.3 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
- 69% sharper screen – 285 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|306 mm (12.05 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.9 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|285 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3300 x 2200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
ZenBook S UX393 +3%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
ZenBook S UX393 +46%
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
