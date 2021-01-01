Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
67 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
From $980
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1490 grams less (around 3.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (95.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 803-1095% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~69%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +1460%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9310
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
3. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m15 R5
4. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
5. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5500
6. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский