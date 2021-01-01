Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1490 grams less (around 3.29 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (95.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
- Can run popular games at about 803-1095% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1188
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2511
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +159%
6513
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
1371
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2523
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +295%
9961
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|115 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
