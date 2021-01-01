Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~106.5%
Side bezels 4.2 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +50%
450 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 No
USB-A No 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Inspiron 13 7306
5. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306
6. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Inspiron 13 7306
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 13 7306
9. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский