Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
From $800
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 305.19 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

