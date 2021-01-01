Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 5415

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.3 vs 106 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~79%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +80%
450 nits
Inspiron 14 5415
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9310
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Book 13 (2020)
3. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
4. Inspiron 14 5415 and XPS 13 9310
5. Inspiron 14 5415 and G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
6. Inspiron 14 5415 and Swift 3 (SF313-53)
7. Inspiron 14 5415 and Swift 3 (SF314-59)
8. Inspiron 14 5415 and Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5415 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский