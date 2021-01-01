Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Inspiron 15 5505 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 5505

Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 297 mm (11.69 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 207 mm (8.15 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 14.3 mm (0.56 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +105%
450 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 384 384
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 32 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Book 13 (2020) and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. G5 15 5500 and Inspiron 15 5505
5. G5 15 5505 SE and Inspiron 15 5505
6. Inspiron 15 5502 and Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский