Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 15 5510
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.3 vs 126.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|0 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +27%
1208
948
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
2557
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1283
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
