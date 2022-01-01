You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 129.6 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.7% ~80.3% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 41.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 400:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +105% 450 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 214 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +280% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 80.7 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

