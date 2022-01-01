Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) vs Latitude 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
- 51% sharper screen – 169 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.3 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297 x 207 x 14.3 mm
11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches
|321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.7%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|41.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69.7%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|214 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Latitude 5430 +24%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2452
Latitude 5430 +56%
3816
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1308
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2399
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|80.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
