Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Acer Swift X (2021)
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Acer Swift X (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
56
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 59 against 52 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +9%
1216
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2448
Swift X (2021) +137%
5802
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +8%
1319
1222
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2423
Swift X (2021) +260%
8716
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1