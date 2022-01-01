You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (91.3 vs 101.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82% Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1664 Size 13.4 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.