Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.3 vs 100.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 58 against 52 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.4%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +4%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2300
4381
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +19%
490
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
939
1878
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
