NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 83 against 52 watt-hours
- 31% sharper screen – 221 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1333:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|9 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +19%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2440
4719
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +24%
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2423
MacBook Pro 15 (2018) +143%
5899
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|3
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|16.0 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
